The 15-year-old was last seen around St Anne’s Grove, Fareham, at roughly 10.30am on this morning. Katie is described as white, 5ft tall with long, straight brown hair. She is wearing black leggings, a grey hoodie, a black jacket with a fur collared hood and carrying a bright baby pink leather bag.A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Can you help us find missing Katie from Fareham? We are extremely concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her to call police immediately.