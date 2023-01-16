Lucy, 12, was last seen in person at roughly 10.20pm last night. Police believe she is in the Shirley area of Southampton.

Lucy, of Southampton, was also seen on CCTV in Southampton city centre earlier today. A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Lucy, 12, was last seen in person around 10.20pm last night and we are her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Police are concerned about missing Lucy, 12.

‘We are now turning to you for assistance. Lucy is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with long brown hair.

‘She was last seen wearing a red tracksuit and white Nike Air trainers. If you have seen Lucy or have any information on her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230019705.’

