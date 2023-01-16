Police urging public for help to find missing Hampshire girl, 12, after being spotted on CCTV
POLICE are appealing to the public to keep their eyes out for a missing girl.
Lucy, 12, was last seen in person at roughly 10.20pm last night. Police believe she is in the Shirley area of Southampton.
Lucy, of Southampton, was also seen on CCTV in Southampton city centre earlier today. A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Lucy, 12, was last seen in person around 10.20pm last night and we are her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.
‘We are now turning to you for assistance. Lucy is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with long brown hair.
‘She was last seen wearing a red tracksuit and white Nike Air trainers. If you have seen Lucy or have any information on her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230019705.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.