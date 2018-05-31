Police vow to tackle cycle security in city centre

Have your say

POLICE officers in Portsmouth have promised to take extra steps to tackle bicycle crime in the city.

Hampshire Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council have joined forces to provide free security marking for bikes.

Each bike will be permanently marked with a unique code, and added to the national Bike Register database – making it easier for stolen bikes recovered by police to be returned to their owners.

Security marking will be offered for free on a first come, first served basis, with events at both the University of Portsmouth and Commercial Road taking place through to September.

Portsmouth police will also be holding community engagement events with the Central and Project Stark teams – which will run alongside these dates.

The next event will be held on Wednesday, June 13 in Commercial Road.

For more information go to bikeregister.com.