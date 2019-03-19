Police warn of vehicle break-in spree hitting Waterlooville 

A SURGE of vehicle break-ins has prompted a police warning.

Hampshire Constabulary issued the advice following a number of ‘incidents across Waterlooville’.

The force did not say exactly how many break-ins there had been or where.

However, the situation was serious enough to warrant a public warning from PCSO Rachel Searle.

Writing on Hampshire Alert, PCSO Searle said: ‘It has come to our attention that there has been ongoing theft-from-motor-vehicle incidents across Waterlooville.

‘Whilst there are ongoing investigations in attempt to identify the suspects, we ask that you ensure vehicles are locked and all valuables are removed.’

Other tips included closing all windows and making sure vehicles are locked – then checking to make sure the vehicle is secure. Officers also said to leave the glove box open to show there is nothing valuable inside. Also, when parking at home, use the garage.