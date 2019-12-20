MEMBERS of the public have been warned not to approach this man.

Christopher Walker, 35, from Southsea, is wanted in connection with ‘firearms offences and an incident’ in King Henry I Street, in Portsmouth city centre.

35-year-old Christopher Walker from Southsea is wanted in connection with firearms offences and an incident on King Henry I Street, Portsmouth, in which a car was broken into on November 18. Contact police on 101, quoting 44190415209.

The incident happened more than a month ago but Hampshire police have now turned to the public for help.

During the November 18 incident a car was broken into.

A police spokesman said: ‘A number of enquiries have taken place to locate Walker, and now we are asking for the public’s assistance.

‘Anyone found to be harbouring Walker to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves.

‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him but contact police on 101, quoting 44190415209.’

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org