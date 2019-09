Have your say

FRAUDSTERS are using fake £50 notes across the area, police have warned.

A number of reported counterfeits have been identified across the Fareham and Portsmouth area.

Police in Portsmouth took to Twitter to warn residents about the fakes.

In a tweet, Portsmouth police said: ‘If you are handed one, keep it safe, secure any CCTV and call us on 101.’

To find out how to spot a real £50 note from a fake one, see: bankofengland.co.uk/banknotes/50-pound-note