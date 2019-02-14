THIEVES have stolen jewellery and cash during a burglary spree which has blighted a small community, it has been revealed today.

Three homes have been raided in recent weeks in the area of Wallington, near Fareham, police have warned.

The break-ins saw properties in Waterside Gardens, Radclyffe Road and East Hill Close targeted between January 24 and February 6.

Jewellery, cash and Sonos speakers were taken from the home in Waterside Gardens, while nothing was taken from the other two properties.

Hampshire police added the force was investigating whether the latest spate of crimes could be linked to break-ins last year.

‘We are investigating whether the reports are linked to a burglary at East Hill Close on September 7, 2018 where cash was stolen,’ a force spokesman said.

‘In addition, on December 20, a house on Wallington Shore Road had its cat flap damaged, but entry was not gained.’

While investigations continue, Hampshire police has urged residents to make sure their homes are secured.

PC Nick Jackson said: ‘It is tempting as spring approaches, and warmer weather sets in, to leave windows and doors open to increase airflow, but if you’re not at home, or in a different part of the property, this could give an opportunistic thief a chance to steal your valuables. Please don’t give them the chance.

‘Putting valuables out of sight, locking doors, and securing windows could prevent this from happening.

‘Even if a door is locked, if the key is left in the lock on the inside, it can tempt an opportunistic thief to try to break in.

‘Always make sure that keys are put out of sight and away from the door or window.’

Other advice includes leaving a light on so homes look occupied when you’re out at night, or TVs and radios during the day.

Also, ensure all side gates are locked and keep garden tools and equipment locked away securely in a shed.

Intruder alarm systems should be installed, police added, with residents being urged to consider fitting security lighting to their homes.