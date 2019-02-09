Police warning to be ‘alert’ as man goes door-to-door asking for painkillers

A MAN has been spotted going door-to-door asking for painkillers.

Police are trying to identify him and get him the help he needs – but warn residents not to offer him any medication.

PCSO Sarah McCulloch, from the Bishops Waltham Neighbourhood Policing Team, issued a warning on Friday.

She said: ‘Hampshire Constabulary has received several reports of an unknown male knocking on doors in Bishop’s Waltham and Waltham Chase requesting painkillers from local residents.

‘Can I ask local residents not to give out any kind of medication to any person.

‘If this male does happen to knock on your door and you do have any concerns with regards to the male’s health or wellbeing please call the relevant service provider.

‘Enquiries are ongoing with regards to identifying the male to safeguard him and signpost him to seek the support he needs.’

She added: ‘Bishop’s Waltham and surrounding villages is a safe place with low crime levels and this is an unusual incident for this area – but it does highlight the need to keep alert at all times.’