Police will 'work with Portsmouth and Southampton' to make sure south coast derby is 'safe event' for fans

Police have said that they will work with Pompey and Southampton to ensure that next month’s south coast derby will be a ‘safe event’ for supporters.

The fierce rivals have been drawn against each other in the third round of Carabao Cup and it will be the first time they have played since April 2012.

Police horse teams supervise fans after the Pompey Southampton match in February 2010. Picture: Ian Hargreaves. (100480-27)

Portsmouth will host the match at Fratton Park on the week commencing Monday, September 23, but the exact date has yet to be set in stone.

Hampshire Constabulary have confirmed that there will be police presence at the game next month, and that they will continue to update fans on the security measures that will be in place over the coming weeks.

A spokeswoman for the force said: ‘There will be a policing operation around this match and we will be working with both football clubs to ensure that this a safe event for all those attending.’

READ MORE: Portsmouth expert explains history behind Southampton 'scummers' insult

The cup game will be the first time Pompey and Southampton have played each other since a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s in the Championship in 2012.

David Norris was the hero that day as he rescued a point with a late equaliser deep in injury time following a brace from Billy Sharp.

The last time the sides met at Fratton Park was in December 2011 and a number of heightened security measures were put in place for the game by Hampshire Constabulary.

READ MORE: These were the security measures put in place for last south coast derby at Fratton Park

These included busing in Southampton fans in a ‘bubble' convoy that saw 42 coaches escorted to the ground by a heavy police presence.

A series of rolling road blocks were introduced to ensure the vehicles could make it to Fratton Park quickly and safely.

Fans were also given vouchers ahead of the game which could then be exchanged for match tickets upon arrival at the ground in areas designated by police.

Other measures included putting up five 8ft tall metal barriers that were manned by police at key points around Fratton Park and stopped fans from coming into contact with each other.