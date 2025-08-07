Police are searching for a man seen “behaving suspiciously” in a supermarket who groped a woman.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary received a report on July 25 that a female was touched inappropriately in a Marks & Spencer store. The reported incident took place in Solent Road, Havant.

The force has released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation. They said: “It was reported to us that at around 5.30pm on Friday, July 25, a man was seen behaving suspiciously in the Marks & Spencer store on Solent Road.

“During the incident, the man is also reported to have walked past a woman and touched her inappropriately over her clothing. We are releasing these images of a man we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries, as he may be able to provide us with more information. We are urging him, or anyone who knows his identify, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44250333912. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Information can be sent to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.