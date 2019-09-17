Pompey fan banned after attempting to kick and punch Sunderland player and abusing female steward

Have your say

A POMPEY fan who unleashed a vile torrent of abuse at a female steward after attempting to kick and punch a Sunderland player has been banned from all grounds for three years.

Portsmouth magistrates banned David Oppitz, 51, after steward Sharon Harris was called a ‘vile piece of s**m’ as she attempted to escort him from the League One play-off draw at Fratton Park in May.

Oppitz, from Havant, was seen on television appearing to kick and punch right back Luke O'Nien after he fell into the stands.

Oppitz admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive words and behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress against Ms Harris.

He was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation to Ms Harris.