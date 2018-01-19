Pompey stars to teach children about racism

POMPEY superstars will be looking to inspire children in Portsmouth to battle against racism and hate.

Footballers from The Blues’ first team will be staging an education event for youngsters at Fratton Park next week.

Run by Show Racism the Red Card, the event will see the League One contenders answering questions from schoolchildren about racism and hate crime.

Youngsters will also tackle a range of workshops exploring racism and stereotypes, as well as what hate crime actually is.

It’s in an effort to drive down hate crimes at sporting events and in society, generally, organisers have said.

Clare Martin, director of community projects at Pompey, said: ‘We have worked with Show Racism the Red Card for over 12 years.

‘I feel that using football as a tool to help continue to fight racism and other forms of prejudice and discrimination is so important; we have a duty to provide young people with the knowledge and skills to become positive role models in our multicultural city and the event today will help us do just that.’

Show Racism The Red Card will also be training a team of educators from Accredited Learning Programmes at the event on Tuesday.

This team will then be able to visit other city schools to spread the message.

Ged Grebby, chief executive of Show Racism the Red Card, said the events were vital.

‘We want to make sure if a young person experiences or witnesses racism they know what they can do about it,’ Ged added.