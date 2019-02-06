The jury in the trial of Susan Thwaites has been shown pictures showing the destruction left by the blaze.

Jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court have been told Susan Thwaites, 57, set the lounge ablaze at her first-floor council flat at Kenwood Road in Portchester, where shouting, swearing, and the ‘comings and goings’ of people disturbed neighbours for years.

Fire investigator Andrew Earle gave evidence at the trial of Susan Thwaites at Portsmouth Crown Court

Much of the lounge was destroyed at Thwaites’ home after the blaze took hold, the court heard.

Fire investigator Andrew Earle, from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, said it was not possible to know what material was used to start the fire.

A roll-up cigarette had been found on the kitchen side, and a cigarette lighter near the burned mattress in a bedroom, he told jurors.

Susan Thwaites, 57, of Noctule Court, Knowle, outside Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Crew manager Martin Earle, the investigator’s firefighter brother, was among the first to arrive at the blaze and cleared debris blocking the stairway to allow breathing apparatus teams in.

A statement revealed how Mr Earle, who arrived on the water tender from Portchester station, could see ‘flames issuing from a large window in the first floor that had failed’.

Mr Earle, in a statement read by prosecutor Oliver Weetch, said the flames were ‘licking up' and were about three meters high.

The fire in Kenwood Road, Portchester. Picture: @HampshireFireDogs

Jurors were told firefighters tackled the blaze but could not get into the lounge properly as objects blocked their way.

By the time the two Jack Russels had been found they were dead, the court heard.

Mr Weetch told jurors: ‘We say that Miss Thwaites resented being forced out by her neighbours, the collective efforts of her neighbours and the council, and that may well have played a part in what happened on the 24th of July.’

