Portchester rapist, 23, who attacked a schoolgirl is set to be released from prison

A CONVICTED rapist at the centre of a serious case review is set to be released from prison.

Charlie White, who was 18 when he was sentenced in 2015 for raping a 15-year-old girl, will be out of jail by the end of September.

His five-year term is due to end in December. The News understands White was released in May 2018 but was recalled in January this year for breaking the rules of his release and using drugs.

Speaking to The News, his victim said: ‘I feel like it wasn't long enough, I'm scared and I feel like I'm out of control.

‘I'm still living with it every day and he gets to become a free man.’

The Parole Board met in July and ruled the 23-year-old Portchester man could be released. He has completed a sex offending course.

White will be under a curfew when he is released, and subject to a number of conditions. His licence is set to expire at the end of the five-year term in December.

White had previously sexually assaulted a girl when he was 16 and went on to rape another girl just nine weeks later after his release from jail.

A serious case review concluded White had not been supervised properly following his release.

It found his internet use was not looked at, Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements authorities did not meet on White’s release meaning public protection was delayed and a manager did not attend a meeting.