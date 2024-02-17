Portchester woman, 68, reported missing with police "extremely concerned" for her welfare
Dawn Mursell, 68, disappeared at 2pm yesterday afternoon. She was last seen in Portobello Grove.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate her, but we are extremely concerned for her welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance."
Dawn is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with blue eyes and short dark hair which is greying slightly. She has faint red eyebrows and walks with a slight limp.
Police added: "Dawn was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow three quarter length coat. If anyone has seen Dawn or has any information about her current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240069870."