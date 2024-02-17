Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dawn Mursell, 68, disappeared at 2pm yesterday afternoon. She was last seen in Portobello Grove.

Dawn Mursell, 68, of Portchester, has gone missing. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate her, but we are extremely concerned for her welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance."

Dawn is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with blue eyes and short dark hair which is greying slightly. She has faint red eyebrows and walks with a slight limp.