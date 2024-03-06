Portchester woman reported missing with police growing increasingly concerned for her safety
Claire Emery, 44, was last seen at her home address in the Portchester area of Fareham this morning (March 6).
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said she is likely to be in the local area, but could have travelled further afield.
"We’re growing concerned for her welfare and would ask anyone who thinks they’ve seen Claire since this morning, or anyone who might know where she is now, to call us as soon as possible," the force added.
Claire is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of slim to medium build and with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone who has seen her, or has information of her whereabouts, is advised to call 101 quoting 44240098350. People should call 999 in an emergency.