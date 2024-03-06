Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claire Emery, 44, was last seen at her home address in the Portchester area of Fareham this morning (March 6).

Claire Emery, of Portchester, disappeared from her home this morning (March 6). Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said she is likely to be in the local area, but could have travelled further afield.

"We’re growing concerned for her welfare and would ask anyone who thinks they’ve seen Claire since this morning, or anyone who might know where she is now, to call us as soon as possible," the force added.