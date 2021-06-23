Portsea man banned from drinking alcohol for 90 days after admitting damaging a TV three times
DEFENDANTS at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court have been sentenced for their crimes.
Christopher Burge, 41, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks.
He admitted assault by beating on April 7 last year.
He spat at someone at the start of the Covid pandemic.
He admitted three charges of failing to turn up to court and flouting a conditional discharge.
Burge also admitted having amphetamine, a class B drug, on September 18 last year and damaging a CCTV camera in Portsmouth on October 1.
He also admitted having cannabis and amphetamine on May 7 this year.
All the drugs must be destroyed.
Marie McGuire, 46, of Parkhouse Farm Way, Leigh Park, admitted a £1,000 cheque fraud.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities and £1,000 compensation.
She must complete 100 hours' unpaid work.
She must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.
Read More
Josh Mullins, 25, of Glenthorne Close, Fareham, admitted damaging kitchen furniture in Guildford, Surrey, on June 19 in 2019.
He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at a police station on November 21 in 2019, and at a court on June 16 this year.
He was fined £20 with £100 compensation to pay.
He admitted damaging a police car on June 19 in Warsash Road, Fareham, and obstructing the road.
He must pay £56.10 compensation for the car.
He also admitted damaging furniture, a toilet, TV and bed worth £2,000 in Lambeth on November 25 last year.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours' unpaid work.
Matthew Morey, 33, of Hooper Court, Portsea, admitted using violence to secure entry into a premises in Portsmouth on June 3 last year.
He admitted damaging a TV the day before and a TV between May 19 and June 3.
He also admitted damaging a TV and mirror on October 29.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement.
He must complete 30 days' rehabilitation activities.
Morey must pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the CPS.
