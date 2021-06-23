Christopher Burge, 41, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks.

He admitted assault by beating on April 7 last year.

He spat at someone at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He admitted three charges of failing to turn up to court and flouting a conditional discharge.

Burge also admitted having amphetamine, a class B drug, on September 18 last year and damaging a CCTV camera in Portsmouth on October 1.

He also admitted having cannabis and amphetamine on May 7 this year.

All the drugs must be destroyed.

Marie McGuire, 46, of Parkhouse Farm Way, Leigh Park, admitted a £1,000 cheque fraud.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities and £1,000 compensation.

She must complete 100 hours' unpaid work.

She must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

Josh Mullins, 25, of Glenthorne Close, Fareham, admitted damaging kitchen furniture in Guildford, Surrey, on June 19 in 2019.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at a police station on November 21 in 2019, and at a court on June 16 this year.

He was fined £20 with £100 compensation to pay.

He admitted damaging a police car on June 19 in Warsash Road, Fareham, and obstructing the road.

He must pay £56.10 compensation for the car.

He also admitted damaging furniture, a toilet, TV and bed worth £2,000 in Lambeth on November 25 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours' unpaid work.

Matthew Morey, 33, of Hooper Court, Portsea, admitted using violence to secure entry into a premises in Portsmouth on June 3 last year.

He admitted damaging a TV the day before and a TV between May 19 and June 3.

He also admitted damaging a TV and mirror on October 29.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement.

He must complete 30 days' rehabilitation activities.

Morey must pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the CPS.

