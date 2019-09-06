Portsmouth and Fareham men charged over assault of police officers in London

Two men have been charged after police officers were assaulted at a bus station in London.

Max Pike, 23, from Portsmouth, and Daniel Brain, 23, of Cutlers Lane, Fareham, have been both been charged with actual bodily harm.

The alleged assault took place at Vauxhall Bus Station. Picture: Google Maps

While Mr Pike has also been charged with assault as well as Section 4 Public Order offences.

The Metropolitan Police have said that the alleged attack on two of its officers happened at Vauxhall bus station in London at around 8.45pm on Sunday.

Both men were remanded in custody to attend Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where they were released on bail to attend Inner London Crown Court on October 1, 2019.

