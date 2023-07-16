News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth and Southsea station: Area reopened and cordon lifted after "suspicious item" dealt with

Police are lifting cordon around Portsmouth and Southsea railway station – fully reopening the area after a “suspicious” item was dealt with.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jul 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST

Officers have swarmed the station and restricted access to passengers this morning. A British Transport Police spokeswoman said the force was alerted at 7.40am.

Earlier today, a statement from BTP’s Hampshire division reported on Twitter: “Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious item at Portsmouth and Southsea station.

The explosive disposal unit at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning (July 16). Picture: Sam StephensonThe explosive disposal unit at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning (July 16). Picture: Sam Stephenson
The explosive disposal unit at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning (July 16). Picture: Sam Stephenson
“The station is closed and cordons are in place to allow specialist officers to assess the item. Further updates will be shared here when we have them.”

The cordon which police set up was 100m wide. The public being blocked from certain routes. Trains were halted at Fratton station and made to turn round.

Surrounding roads were also closed off to traffic. Several streets around the station were evacuated. These included Stanhope Road j/w Willis Road, Commercial Road j/w Surrey Street, Station road j/w Slindon Street, Isambard Brunel Road j/w Greetham Street, and Guildhall j/w Isambard Brunel Road.

Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station is currently shut off after a "suspicious item" was discovered at the scene. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station is currently shut off after a "suspicious item" was discovered at the scene. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station is currently shut off after a "suspicious item" was discovered at the scene. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

BTP Hampshire now report that the item was deemed “non suspicious” – lifting the cordon after a bomb disposal robot was deployed. The station has now been fully reopened.

The force said: “The item has now been confirmed as non suspicious and the cordons are in the process of being lifted. Please check with @SouthernRailUK and @SW_Help before you travel this afternoon.

"Thank you again for your patience while we’ve responded to this incident. Officers have now completed all enquires and the station is fully re-opened.

“Thank you to @HantsPolice for their assistance and @networkrail for supporting.”

A 100m cordon has been set up around the railway station. Picture: Sam StephensonA 100m cordon has been set up around the railway station. Picture: Sam Stephenson
A 100m cordon has been set up around the railway station. Picture: Sam Stephenson

You can follow events as they happened by looking through The News’ live blog below.

10:37 BSTUpdated 10:37 BST

Bomb disposal unit at scene

A British Transport Police spokeswoman confirmed that one package at the station has been deemed as “suspicious”.

She added that an “explosive disposal unit” is currently at the scene. BTP Hampshire reported on Twitter: “The station remains closed.

“Specialist units are on scene assessing the item and there is a 100 meter cordon in place. Thank you for your patience while we respond to this incident.”

12:10 BSTUpdated 12:10 BST

Residents evacuated

Police and fire services have evacuated residents from their homes in Isambard Brunel Road and surrounding streets.

Emergency services are continuing with the “suspicious item” at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station.

British Transport Police Hampshire said: “Officers are continuing to respond to this incident.

“Nearby accommodation and businesses are being evacuated as a precaution.”

A bomb disposal robot is being deployed to Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning. Picture: Sam StephensonA bomb disposal robot is being deployed to Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning. Picture: Sam Stephenson
A bomb disposal robot is being deployed to Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning. Picture: Sam Stephenson
13:56 BSTUpdated 14:20 BST

BTP Hampshire update

British Transport Police Hampshire have issued an update about the “suspicious item” at the railway station.

They have declared that the item as “non suspicious” and the cordons are being taken down.

BTP Hampshire said: “The item has now been confirmed as non suspicious and the cordons are in the process of being lifted.

“Please check with @SouthernRailUK and @SW_Help before you travel this afternoon. Thank you again for your patience while we’ve responded to this incident.”

16:37 BSTUpdated 16:37 BST

Station fully reopened

The British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed that the station has now been reopened. They have completed their enquiries.

BTP Hampshire reported on Twitter: “Officers have now completed all enquires and the station is fully re-opened.

“Thank you to @HantsPolice for their assistance and @networkrail for supporting.”

10:32 BST

Station closed off

BTP Hampshire first alerted residents about the “suspicious item” at 7.40am.

They said: “Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious item at Portsmouth and Southsea station. The station is closed and cordons are in place to allow specialist officers to assess the item.

“Further updates will be shared here when we have them. “

10:50 BST

Photos from the scene

The News photographer Sam Stephenson has been at the scene this morning. Emergency services continue to investigate the package.

The cordon around the station remain in place.

10:54 BSTUpdated 12:10 BST

Explosive disposal unit

BTP confirmed an explosive disposal unit is currently being deployed to the station to attend to the “suspicious item”.

Explosive disposal unit at the scene. Explosive disposal unit at the scene.
Explosive disposal unit at the scene.
10:56 BST

Bus Routes disrupted

Bus routes across the city are being disrupted. The 100m cordon is still in place.

First Bus Portsmouth reports: “⚠️SERVICE UPDATE⚠️

“Services 3 and 8 will not go in City centre south but will stop outside Victoria park both ways.

“Service X4 going out of Portsmouth will not serve City centre south.

“Service 7 will start and terminate at Victoria park.”

10:58 BST

Further updates on bus routes

First Bus Portsmouth said other services are also disrupted.

11:08 BST

Train travel disruption

South Western Railway said trains are expected to be cancelled and disrupted at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station until 2pm.

Live train tracker updates can be found on the SWR website.

