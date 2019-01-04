Portsmouth and Waterlooville teenagers appear in court and admit supplying ketamine 

TWO teenage boys have admitted being involved in supplying ketamine.

Jack Huskinson and Oliver Barnard appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Oliver Barnard

The two 18-year-olds stood alongside each other in the dock as they entered their pleas.

Barnard admitted being concerned in the supply of ketamine, a class B drug, between August 13 , 2017, and September 2, 2017.

And he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, a class A drug, in the same period.

Barnard, of Gladys Avenue, North End, also admitted possession of criminal property - £524.

His co-defendant Huskinson, of Nash Close, Waterlooville, admitted being concerned in the supply of ketamine.

Both will be sentenced on January 25.

Barnard is due to enter a basis of plea explaining he admits being concerned in the supply of cocaine, limited to what was found in a car.

Communications uncovered from his phone are linked only to the supply of ketamine, Barnard's lawyer told the court.

Adjourning the case for sentencing to January 25, judge David Melville QC ordered probation should complete a pre-sentencing report on both teenagers.

Addressing the pair he said: 'You'll remain on bail on unconditional terms but you must be here on January 25.'