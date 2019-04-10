Portsmouth bike thief banned from four railway stations after going on stealing spree across Hampshire

A BIKE thief who stole £3,600 worth of bikes has been banned from stepping foot in the train stations he targeted.

Daniel Loveridge, 31, of Washbrook Road, Wymering, admitted stealing nine bikes when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court last week.

In all he took £3,674 worth of bikes from Fareham, Portchester, Southampton Airport Parkway, and Hedge End railway stations between November 9 last year and February 27.

District judge Gary Lucie imposed a four-month prison sentence suspended for a year and ordered him to pay £50 to each victim.

The judge ruled the spree was premeditated and it caused significant inconvenience to the victims.

An exclusion order bans Loveridge from entering any of the four stations for a year.