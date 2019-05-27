Portsmouth-bound driver caught going more than 120mph on the M27 tests positive for cocaine

Have your say

A DRIVER heading toward Portsmouth at more than 120mph tested positive for cocaine after police stopped him for speeding.

He was caught by Hampshire roads officers on the M27 just after 11.30pm on Sunday.

They said on Twitter: ‘‘Vehicle on the #M27 near Portsmouth stopped doing over 120mph. Driver thought I wanted to race!!! (He lost!) Driver then provided a positive DrugWipe for cocaine. Driver off to custody.’

They added: ‘A blood sample has been taken which will be sent to the forensic lab for testing.

‘If he’s over the limit he will be prosecuted!’

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary confirmed a 27-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of drug driving in connection with the incident.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.