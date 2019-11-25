Portsmouth boy, 14, admits assaulting three people at Rudmore Roundabout

A TEENAGE boy who assaulted three people has been told it's 'high time' for him to be sent to custody.

At Portsmouth Youth Court the 14-year-old admitted three charges of assault by beating in relation to an incident at Rudmore Roundabout on Friday at 3.20pm.

Police said two men and a woman were assaulted near an underpass at the Rudmore Roundabout, along the M275.

The Portsmouth boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted using homophobic threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Another charge of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress was denied and dropped by the prosecution.

Addressing the boy, district judge Anthony Callaway said: 'If it was up to me I'd send you straight to custody.

'With your record and where you are I think it's high time.'

The court heard the boy, who was held in police custody from Friday afternoon, is due to be sentenced for other cases.

The judge, who will not be sentencing the youth, adjourned the case to December 2 and remanded the boy on bail.