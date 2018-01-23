Portsmouth boy, 17, appears in court charged with robbing pensioner

Have your say

A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged with the robbery of a pensioner.

The 17-year-old, from Portsmouth, was remanded into custody by magistrates, police said.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘At around 7.50pm on January 15 a 70-year-old man was assaulted by two people outside of Sydenham Court, Berkshire Close, and had his car stolen.’

Officers charged the 17-year-old boy with of robbery.

The spokeswoman added: ‘A 16-year-old girl from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and burglary other than dwelling – with intent to commit damage.

‘She has been released from custody but remains under investigation.’

Call 101 with information.