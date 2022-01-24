The arrest follows reports of the woman transferring large sums of money to a builder over a six month period, with concerns raised to police by the victim’s bank.

The builder allegedly returned to the woman’s address in Fareham continually and pressured her into completing work that wasn’t necessary, and charged in excess of £60,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PA

A 58-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested in Southampton on suspicion of fraud by false representation. He has been bailed with conditions while further enquiries are conducted.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘The combined efforts of Fareham East Neighbourhoods Policing Team, the Fareham & Gosport High Harm Reduction Team, the Southampton High Harm Reduction team, and investigation teams from the East and West of the county led to the arrest of a man yesterday, and the safeguarding of a vulnerable and elderly person.

‘We are taking this opportunity to encourage our communities to read our crime prevention advice about these sorts of offences.

‘Elderly and vulnerable people are often targeted, so if you have any elderly friends, neighbours or family members, please make them aware of this type of crime and encourage them to report any offences or suspicious/unwanted activity to us.

SEE ALSO: Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in Fareham brawl

‘No one should feel pressured into committing to something they don’t want or need on their doorstep.’

More details about doorstep criminals and rogue traders can be found at hampshire.police.uk/police-forces/hampshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/2018/doorstep-criminals.

Details about other types of fraud you might experience at your home can be found at hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/personal-fraud/door-to-door-courier-fraud.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron