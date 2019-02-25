Portsmouth burglar jailed after stealing cars, jewellery and bank cards from Whiteley and Southsea homes

A BURGLAR has been jailed for nearly five years after targeting two homes.

Liam Whittaker, 25, of Bedford Street, Southsea, admitted burglary and fraud by using stolen bank cards.

Liam Whittaker, 25, of Bedford Street, Southsea, was jailed for four years and eight months for two burglaries.

Jewellery and electrical goods were stolen from a home in Clarence Parade, Southsea, on March 26 last year.

And sometime between 11.30pm on January 9 and 12.20am the next day two cars and a handbag were stolen from a home in Hanoverian Way in Whiteley.

CCTV footage had captured him using bank cards from the handbag taken in Whiteley.

One of the stolen cars was recovered.

Investigating officer PC Charlotte Pocock said: 'The sentences imposed by the court reflect the seriousness of Whittaker’s offending.

'I hope this brings some closure to his victims as burglary can have a dramatic effect on victims and their families.'