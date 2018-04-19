Portsmouth burglar jailed for seven years

Have your say

A BURGLAR has been jailed for more than seven years.

Daniel Fisher, 42, formerly of Waterloo Street, Southsea, admitted five burglaries and an assault.

Police said he carried out four of the burglaries in Clarence Parade, Southsea, between October 17-18 last year.

He burst into the homes by forcing the doors.

Among his haul was cash, a £150 watch, and electrical equipment.

Fisher carried out the fifth burglary in Elm Grove, Southsea, on November 17.

He broke into a top floor penthouse but was disturbed by the homeowner and fled empty handed.

Police said he was also sentenced for an assault on a woman on January 23 this year.

Investigating officer PC Paul Jennings said: ‘This sentence shows how seriously the courts view burglaries and assaults; crimes which have a significant impact on their victims.’

Inspector Marcus Cator said: ‘Burglaries have been a cause of concern for residents in Southsea.

‘I hope this sentence provides reassurance to our community and sends a clear message to criminals that we will do everything in our power to put them before the courts.’