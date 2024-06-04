Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released the image of a person they would like to speak to following a burglary at a property in Portsmouth.

The incident occurred on Westwood Road in Hilsea, where a property was burgled on Thursday, May 23 between 12.30am and 6.30am. The offender/s entered the property through an unsecured door and took a car key, sunglasses, a wallet and a watch.

The image from the doorbell is from a nearby house in Kipling Road on the same night between 12.20am and 1.30am. Two people were recorded approaching the house before trying the door handle and moving on.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are looking to identify the person in this doorbell camera image who may have more information about the incidents.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or captured any suspicious behaviour on doorbell or dashcam video.