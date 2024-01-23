Portsmouth woman named and charged after allegedly crashing into cars with child on board
A woman has been named and charged following a police chase that allegedly led to a vehicle with a child on board smashing into several parked cars.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were spotted in pursuit of a vehicle in Locarno Road, Copnor, where up to four vehicles were damaged just before midday on Friday, as reported. A female, now named by police as city resident Priscilla Flaherty, 35, was then arrested in nearby Allcot Road.
No one was hurt as debris was seen strewn across the road. A Hampshire police spokesperson previously said: "We were called at 11.22am on Friday (January 19) to a report of a single road traffic collision on Copnor Road. The vehicle involved in the collision was then driven along Locarno Road and Allcot Road. It collided with a number of parked vehicles. No injuries were reported.”
Now police have said Flaherty is due in court over the incident. A spokesperson said: “Priscilla Flaherty, 35, of Epworth Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit and being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven. She will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on February 5. No further action will be taken in relation to the other offences (relating to drug driving).”