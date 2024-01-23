Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Locarno Road crash: Pic: Stu Vaizey

Officers were spotted in pursuit of a vehicle in Locarno Road, Copnor, where up to four vehicles were damaged just before midday on Friday, as reported. A female, now named by police as city resident Priscilla Flaherty, 35, was then arrested in nearby Allcot Road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No one was hurt as debris was seen strewn across the road. A Hampshire police spokesperson previously said: "We were called at 11.22am on Friday (January 19) to a report of a single road traffic collision on Copnor Road. The vehicle involved in the collision was then driven along Locarno Road and Allcot Road. It collided with a number of parked vehicles. No injuries were reported.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad