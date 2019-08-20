Portsmouth dockyard worker admits benefit fraud over Universal Credit

A FORMER dockyard worker has admitted benefit fraud spanning three years.

Maxine Woodcock, 59, of Queen Street, Portsea, received an over-payment of £2,285 in Universal Credit.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court heard she did not tell authorities she had a civil service occupational pension from her time working in Portsmouth dockyard.

Claire Jackson, for Woodcock, said her client had asked for financial advice as she is in debt and added: 'It wasn't like she was living the life of Riley.'

Woodcock is still claiming Universal Credit but the amount she received has been revised now that she has declared her pension.

The defendant is already repaying the money.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £40 prosecution costs and a £20 victim surcharge to pay.

Woodcock admitted dishonestly making a false statement to obtain a benefit between December 30 in 2016 and January this year.

Ms Jackson told magistrates people wrongly claiming anything under £3,000 are usually dealt with outside court.