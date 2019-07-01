Portsmouth driver fined for religiously and racially aggravated road rage

A ROAD rage driver has been ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Thomas Fox, 32, of Queens Road, Portsmouth, admitted using racially-aggravated threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court, district judge Anthony Callaway imposed a four-month prison sentence suspended for a year as a sentence.

Fox must pay £300 prosecution costs.

Magistrates found the incident was a 'road rage incident' and was both racially and religiously aggravated.