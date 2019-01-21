Portsmouth drunk jailed for bad behaviour at coffee shop

Have your say

A DRUNK has been jailed for an assault at coffee shop.

John Olivares, 68, of Norwich Road, Paulsgrove, admitted criminal damage at Costa Coffee in Commercial Road on January 14.

Picture: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

He also admitted using threatening, abusive words or behaviour to provoke fear of violence and assault by beating.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court he was jailed for 20 weeks.

He received no other penalty after admitting being drunk and disorderly on December 31.

He was jailed due to his criminal record and the ‘frightening’ offences against the public.​​​​​​​