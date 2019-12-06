Portsmouth family no longer feel safe at home after car taken in burglary

A FAMILY no longer feel safe in their own home after burglars entered the Portsmouth property while they were home before making off with a car.

Thieves entered the Drayton Road home in North End on Sunday night before stealing car keys and a black 2001 Ford Focus that is ‘not even worth £200’.

Picture: PA

Charlotte Jefferson, who lives in the house with her dad, told The News the pair did not even realise they had been victim to the burglary until the following day when they went to unlock the front door.

A handbag belonging to Ms Jefferson was also taken in the raid, although nothing was inside.

The incident has rocked the confidence of the woman and her dad, who relied on his car to get to work.

Speaking of their ordeal, Ms Jefferson said: ‘We believe they came into the house on Sunday night and grabbed what they could. They would’ve been in and out without anyone even knowing.

‘My dad is in bits. He needs a car to get to work and hasn’t been able to go since that happened. We can’t afford to replace it so I set up a Go Fund Me page to try and raise some money.

‘With the money we have raised so far we have been able to change the locks and now we keep the doors locked. My dad doesn’t feel safe in the house even now.’

The frightened pair called police after realising they had been burgled who reported seeing the car on CCTV at 2am.

The constabulary has now confirmed there were a spate of burglaries in the area with two teenagers arrested and in custody after three cars, money and jewellery were stolen from the area.

Ms Jefferson added: ‘I am angry and upset about the whole thing. I shouldn’t have to lock my own door when I’m in my house just to feel safe.

‘I’m just thankful they didn’t take more or do anything to my dad or my dog who were both in the house at the time of the theft.

‘They ironic thing is that they probably took the two least valuable things in the room. My dad’s iPad was right there on the table next to the keys and my Nintendo Switch was next to my handbag.’

A police spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that two teenagers have been arrested in connection with four burglaries in Portsmouth.

‘A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

‘This relates to four burglaries which happened in Gatcombe Drive, Elmwood Road, Drayton Road and Aberdare Road between November 21 and November 29. They remain in custody at this time.’

To donate to Ms Jefferson’s Go Fund Me page go to: www.gofundme.com/f/not-letting-the-thieves-win?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_m8tj+not-letting-the-thieves-win