POMPEY say the banning of a fan who lashed out at a Sunderland player and a female steward is a ‘timely reminder’ as they prepare to face bitter rivals Southampton.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court banned David Oppitz from attending any football ground in the country for three years after he hurled abusive language at a female steward during the League One play-off second leg match in May.

The banning comes just days before the much anticipated Carabao Cup match with Saints next week where tensions are expected to run high.

Oppitz, 51, was caught seeming to kick and punch at right back Luke O'Nein after he fell into the stands during the televised match.

Giles Fletcher, prosecuting, told the court: ‘Oppitz was very confrontational with [the steward]. He said 'what are you looking at?'

‘She tried to ignore him. He said “you're a vile piece of scum”. A police officer said “she's just doing her job”.

‘He was told he would be ejected from the ground for language of a vile nature.’

Married Oppitz, of Totton Walk, Havant, was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation to the steward after admitting one charge of using threatening or abusive words and behaviour against the steward, Sharon Harris.

Now ahead of the Saints match, Pompey has warned fans of what can happen if they step out of line.

A spokesman for Pompey said: ‘We work closely with police to make sure Fratton Park is a safe place to visit and this is a timely reminder of what can happen to those who flout the ground regulations.’