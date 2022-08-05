The News’s consumer champion Richard Thomson has drawn attention to a French government requirement to display a Crit’Air (Clean Air) windscreen sticker in selected regions of the country, or risk facing a hefty fine for travelling through or into clean exhaust emission zones.
Crit’Air vignettes can be bought in advance for Euros 5.50 from the official government website, but the website has been cloned by fraudsters.
Read More
Many people have reported having their bank security information harvested and being ripped off.
People can check whether they are at the genuine government website by carefully typing in the URL address by hand and making sure it is typed in correctly.
A message confirms the official genuine website if the Ministre De La Transition Ecologique is displayed and the address ends correctly with .fr.