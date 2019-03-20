Portsmouth lorry driver, 64, jailed for raping woman

A CITY man has been jailed for more than seven years.

HGV driver John Ellison, 64, of Walton Road, Farlington, was found guilty of two charges of actual bodily harm and a single charge of raping a woman, a Crown Prosecution Service spokeswoman said.

John Ellison Picture: Lancashire Constabulary

The offences date back to the 1990s.

A judge at Preston Crown Court ordered him to sign the sex offenders' register for life when he was sentenced in February.

Ellison denied the charges against him.

:: For support call the Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service. The women’s helpline is (023) 9266 9511 and the men’s helpline is (023) 9266 9516.