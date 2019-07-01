Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Here’s our latest update from criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Mariusz Trzeciak, 30, of Hampshire Street, Fratton, admitted drink-driving in Seymour Close, Buckland, on June 6.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A test revealed he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £150 with a 12-month ban.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates fined him £50 after he admitted failing to surrender to court on June 20.

Gary Saunders, 59, of Victoria Street, Portsmouth, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in the city on June 20.

Magistrates fined him £250 but detained him in court instead as he was held overnight in custody.

Scott Devereaux, 30, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted two thefts at Wilko on March 7.

He also admitted two charges of assault by beating.

He was jailed for 56 days after also admitting three charges of failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Kirsty Simpson, 34, of St Ronans Road, Portsmouth, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on November 8 last year.

Magistrates fined her £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £250 prosecution costs.

She was banned from driving for 12 months.

Paul Tegg, 53, of Phillip Road, Waterlooville, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath on February 17 at Portsmouth Central police station.

Magistrates fined him £250 with a £30 victim surcharge and £250 costs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Benjamin Shepard, 31, of Main Road, Marchwood, admitted sending a message of grossly offensive or indecent, obscene, or menacing character on April 26 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 14-week jail term suspended for a year.

Shepard must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He admitted breaching a suspended sentence for the same type of offence and was fined £100.

And he admitted a malicious communication between July 27-September 27 last year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

A restraining order bans him from contacting a woman or going into a street in Gosport for a year.