Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Here's our latest update on cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

These are some of the recent criminal cases that have been heard by magistrates sitting in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Shane Thompson, 25, of De Lisle Close, Southampton, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour provoking fear of violence on January 4.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 10 days of rehabilitation with 120 hours' unpaid work.

Thompson must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He also admitted having a baseball bat, an offensive weapon, in London Road in Portsmouth.

Jamie Andrews, 31, of Crondall Avenue, Havant, admitted being in charge of a Ford Focus while over the limit.

He had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £160 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He received 10 points on his driving licence.

Christopher Cooper, 28, of Plumley Walk, Havant, admitted assault by beating on December 23 in Havant.

He also admitted criminal damage on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 80 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay £250 compensation

Jason Jarrett, 49, of Thetford Road, Gosport, admitted using threatening, abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

He was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Deandre Riley-Reid, 21, of Windlesham Grove, London, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Portsmouth on March 9 in 2017.

She was fined £80 with a £20 victim surcharge but was detained in court instead.

Harry White, 18, of Randal View, Fareham, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Bournemouth train station on September 9.

He also admitted trespassing at Bournemouth.

Magistrates imposed 23-weeks' detention suspended for a year.

White must pay £150 compensation.

Claire Hutton, 47, of Toronto Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft of £50 from Subway in Cosham on December 22.

Magistrates imposed a community order with women's centre programme and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Hutton must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.