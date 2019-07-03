Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Have your say

Here’s our latest update from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Charlene Preston, 37, of Robin Gardens, Waterlooville, admitted failing to surrender to custody at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on May 14.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

She also admitted assaulting a PC by beating on April 26.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

She must pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

George Hatherley, 24, of Birdlip Road, admitted interfering with a car on April 28 in Portsmouth.

He admitted criminal damage to two other cars on the same day.

Magistrates fined him £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Ian Whitear, 62, of St Michaels Road, Locks Heath, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 6 and criminal damage to a phone.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Paul Devlin, 43, of Yarborough Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating in Portsmouth on April 19.

He admitted breaching a suspended sentence for burglary.

Magistrates fined him £50 for the assault and extended the jail term to 16-weeks suspended for 18 months instead of 12.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Stuart Jenkins, 56, of Waterloo Road, Havant, was found guilty of having a weapon designed to discharge electrical current for incapacitation on October 20 last year.

He admitted to having cannabis, a class B drug, and cocaine and heroin, class A drugs, on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

The weapon and drugs must be destroyed.

Daniel Lock, 36, of Garstons Close, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Gunwharf Quays on December 14.

A test revealed 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £105 costs to pay.

Lock was banned from driving for a year.

Stuart Jones, 41, of Highlawn Way, Havant, admitted drink-driving Gladys Avenue in Portsmouth on April 17.

A test revealed she had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Jones was fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge.

Magistrates banned Jones from driving for 17 months.