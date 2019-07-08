Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Here's our latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

Nathan Armstrong, 28, of Stockbridge Close, Havant, admitted criminal damage to a bunch of flowers on April 1 in Havant.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge with £85 costs.

Aaron Fisher, 40, of Old Road, Gosport, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to provoke violence on May 3 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a 24-week jail term.

He must pay £115 victim surcharge.

He admitted failing to surrender to custody, and breaching a suspended sentence for theft, and a conditional discharge for having cannabis.

Fisher admitted eight offences of shoplifting.

Natasha Claridge, 44, of no fixed address, admitted theft of suitcases worth £249.98 in TK Maxx in Fareham.

Claridge must pay £10 compensation.

She received a community order with three months' drug rehabilitation requirement and 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

She admitted breaching a community order imposed for failing to attend for probation and for assault by beating.

Ladis-Anthony Hoefkens, 30, of West Bund Road, Horsea Island, admitted drink-driving in Whale Island Way, in Portsmouth, on February 24.

A test revealed he had 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed a £1,100 fine with £110 victim surcharge and £310 prosecution costs.

He received a 24-month driving ban.

Danny Horn, 32, of Bedford Street, Portsmouth, admitted fraud by using someone else's bank card to make £27 on January 10.

He also admitted handling stolen goods on January 1.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £27 compensation and £20 victim surcharge.

He must pay £85 costs.

Eugene Bell, 47, of Melville Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault, and was convicted of assaulting a PCSO on December 5 last year.

Magistrates imposed and 18-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was convicted of two charges of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

He admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress. Bell was convicted of three of the same charges related to an incident on January 13 and another three on July 17.