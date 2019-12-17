Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Jake Adams, 20, of All Saints Street, Portsmouth, admitted stealing a toothbruth and four SD cards worth £148 from Tesco in Petersfield on October 12.

Adams admitted stealing vodka worth £38 from Waitrose in Petersfield.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Harry Austin, 35, of Newcome Road, Fratton, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on November 8 in Portsmouth.

Austin was fined £250 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The cannabis must be forfeited and destroyed.

Jack Lording, 25, of Rowan Close, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted driving in Cranleigh Road, Fareham, while banned from driving on September 11.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours' unpaid work.

Lording was banned from driving for two years.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Burge, 39, of no fixed address, admitted having amphetamine, a class B drug, in Wingfield Sreet, Portsmouth, on November 7.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £20 prosecution costs.

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

Jason Butler, 28, of Ockendon Close, Southsea, admitted stealing £276 worth of items from Sainsbury's in Portsmouth on October 16.

Butler was fined £40 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Boyd Carasco, 32, of Vulcans Street, Lincoln, admitted drink-driving on the M275 and A3 on November 9,

A test revealed he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Carasco was fined £333 with a £33 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for a year.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Michael Day, 46, of Well Road, Hundred Acres, Wickham, admitted drink-driving in Portsdown Hill Road on November 9.

A test revealed he had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Day fined him £450 with a £45 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for three years.

Patricia Kendall, 59, of Edwards Close, Paulsgrove, admitted jointly stealing £130 of clothes from Debenhams on September 18.

She also admitted stealing £639 worth of clothes from the same shop on September 12.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

She must pay £320 compensation, a £21 victim surcharge and £40 costs.