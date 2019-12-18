Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Emma Reilly, 31, of Bedford Street, Southsea, admitted joint theft of clothes worth £130 from Debenhams in Portsmouth on September 18.

She also admitted jointly stealing £639 worth of clothes from the same store on September 13.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Reilly breached a conditional discharge for two thefts.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

She must pay £320 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Helene-Charifa Vasey, 18, of Temple Street, Landport, admitted stealing cleaning product, wine and candles worth £96.84 from B&M in Fareham on June 9.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £21 victim surcharge.

Kyle Woodacre, 29, of Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Fratton Road on June 15.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.

Samantha Colwell, 49, Southwood Road, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in a Mercedes ML320 on the A3 northbound at Waterlooville.

A test revealed she had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

A 12-month community order was imposed with 14 days' drink-impaired drivers' course. She must complete 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

Colwell was fined £200 and banned for three years.

She must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Charlee Frost, 33, of Browning Avenue, Paulsgrove, admitted stealing washing powder and toys from McColls in Havant on September 15.

She also admitted assault by beating on the same day, and stealing five legs of lamb from Farm Foods the next day.

Magistrates jailed her for three months.

Frazer Martindale, 18, of Hamilton Close, Havant, admitted drug-driving in a Ford Fiesta on June 9.

He had a cocaine breakdown product, Benzoylecgonine, in his blood.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 8.30pm to 6am curfew with electronic tag until January 6.

He was banned for a year with £85 cost and £85 surcharge.

Martindale also admitted having an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, on the same day.

Ben Moss, 20, of Vanner Road, Oxford, admitted drink-driving in Canal Walk, Landport, on November 10.

A test revealed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Moss was fined £309 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 17 months.