Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Nathan Roberts, 31, of Weevil Lane, Gosport, admitted drink-driving on September 11.

A test revealed he had 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Roberts was fined £200 with a 36-month ban. He must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He also admitted driving without insurance and having no MoT.

David Wason, 51, of Havant Road, Horndean, admitted burglary at DK Engineering in Horndean between October 3 to 6.

Magistrates imposed a community order with four-week curfew to December 23 between 7pm and 7am.

Magistrates imposed an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Aaron Close, 30, of Wilmott Lane, Gosport, admitted having 0.9g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Gosport on August 5.

Magistrates fined him £120 with a £32 victim surcharge.

He was detained in court.

Anthony Morley, 64, of Delphi Way, Crookhorn, admitted driving in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, while banned on October 2.

Magistrates imposed an 18-week jail term suspended for a year.

He must complete 12 months' supervision and 15 days rehabilitation activities.

Morley was banned from driving for five years.

He admitted having no insurance.

James Wallis, 33, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted jointly stealing a £159 cutlery set at Villeroy and Boch in Gunwharf Quays on September 15.

Magistrates fined him £100 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was detained in court.

James Allen, 31, of Ernest Road, Fratton, admitted having a knuckle duster in his street on August 27.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities and 80 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Donald Keith, 56, of Shawford Grove, Leigh Park, admitted harassing a woman in Leigh Park between October 12 and 22.

Magistrates imposed a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman for a year.

He must complete a two-year community order with a 32-day building better relationships course and 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Keith must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jarvis Sorae, 45, of Samuel Road, Fratton, admitted damaging a door in Portsmouth on June 2.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £750 compensation.

He must pay £105 costs and charges.