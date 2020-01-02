Jay Compton, 29, of Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, was jailed for 23 days for not paying a £780 fine imposed on March 19.

James Goddard, 28, of Mayles Close, Fareham, was jailed for 28 days for failing to pay a £1,161.70 fine imposed in December 2017.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Ryan Bourne, 31, of Manor Road, Alton, admitted cocaine drug-driving on the A27/A3(M) on May 1.

Magistrates imposed an 18-week jail term suspended for a year.

He must complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities and pay a £115 victim surcharge. He must pay £85 costs.

He was banned for 48 months.

It was his third similar offence in 10 years.

Billy Cooper, 24, of Totland Road, Bridgemary, admitted resisting a police officer on October 27 in Gosport.

He was fined £150 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Turner, 31, of Queens Crescent, Horndean, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Magistrates fined him £400 with a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Charles Vale, 18, of Campbell Road, Brighton, admitted drink-driving in Station Road, Petersfield.

A test showed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while driving a Ford Ka.

He was fined £120 with a 20-month driving ban.

He must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £250 prosecution costs.

Jack Quainton-Davis, 23, of Gordon Road, Fareham, admitted assault by beating.

He also admitting having a kitchen knife in a public place on August 4.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week term suspended for 14 months.

He must complete a 20-day thinking skills course and 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Trevor Cross, 34, of Elm Grove, Southsea, admitted failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements between June 1 and October 25.

Magistrates jailed him for four months.

He did not register a temporary address.

Jagdeep Sidhu, 40, of HMP Wormwood Scrubs, was jailed for eight weeks.

He was found guilty of sending text messages conveying threats on March 14 in Denmead.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for two years.

James Boxall, 54, of Whitwell Road, Southsea, admitted speeding in East Street, Portchester, on May 13 in Fareham.

He was fined £100, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates imposed three points on his licence.