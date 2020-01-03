Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Here is the latest update from cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

Jeffrey Wall, 35, of Mill Lane, Havant, admitted drink-driving in Dunsbury Way on November 16.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with 24-month ban.

He must pay a £216 fine and complete 60 hours' unpaid work.

Wall must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Hayley Woodacre, 36, of St Faith's Road, Landport, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth on November 15.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £21 victim surcharge.

Jamie Bicknell, 29, of Gregson Avenue, admitted assault by beating on November 18 in Gosport.

He also admitted using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was fined £450 with £50 compensation to pay.

He must pay a £45 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Caprice Buddle, 22, of Norfolk Road, Gosport, admitted having 60mg of crack cocaine, a class A drug, in Havant on April 15.

She also admitted having a kitchen knife in St Albans Road.

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 30 days' rehabilitation activities.

She must pay a £90 victim surcharge.

Lewis Freeman, 24, of Millbrook Drive, Havant, admitted drink-driving on November 16 in Stakes Road.

A test revealed he had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £450 with a 16-month driving ban.

He must pay a £45 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jennifer Gillies, 39, of Worthing Avenue, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Elson Road on November 17.

A test showed she had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Gillies was fined £200 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

She was banned from driving for 18 months.

Bradley Jenkins, 24, of Langley Road, Buckland, admitted drink-driving in Kensington Road.

A test showed he had 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 60 hours' unpaid work and a 26-month ban.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.