Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Dylan Proudley, 20, of Broom Close, Southsea, was jailed for 18 weeks.
He admitted theft at Tesco on Hayling Island on October 23.
He admitted stealing meat at Tesco on October 21 and 16.
And he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements.
Proudley also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for six thefts, an attempted theft, and two charge of assault by beating.
Deborah Holmes, 41, of Foster Road, Portsmouth, admitted joint theft at Boots on September 17 in Petersfield.
She must pay £125 compensation.
Peter Craggs, 37, of Bedhampton Road, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving in Newquay, Cornwall, on November 8.
He we had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.
Craggs was fined £346 with a 42-month driving ban.
He must pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Audrey Geaix, 29, of Laburnum Grove, Copnor, admitted drink-driving in her street on November 21 in an Audi A3.
Magistrates fined her £440 with a 18-month driving ban.
She must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Alexzandra Hildred, 63, of Cavendish Road, Southsea, admitted driving while unfit through drink and Portsmouth Naval Base on October 3.
Hildred was fined £300 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Sepan Qasim, 22, of Cottage Grove, Southsea, admitted obstructing a police officer on November 8 in Portsmouth.
He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without a licence in Glencoe Road on the same day.
Magistrates fined him £160 with a six-month driving ban.
He must complete a 12-month community order with 80 hours' unpaid work.
He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Callum Ryan, 18, of St Vincent Road, Gosport, admitted stealing a bike worth £300 on in Gosport.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £300 compensation to pay.
He must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
He admitted stealing sweets from Co-op on September 28 in Fareham.
Ronald Wall, 39, of Lords Street, Portsmouth, admitted stealing four bottles of Champagne from Tesco in Portsmouth on November 4.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.