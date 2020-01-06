Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Andre Waldron, 19, of Bradford Road, Southsea, admitted having a kitchen knife in a public place on November 11 in Montgomerie Road.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours' unpaid work.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Sewell, 23, of Mitchell Road, Bedhampton, admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug in Fratton on November 5 in 2018.

He was fined £120 and was detained in court.

Gavin Waller, 42, of Empshott Road, Southsea, admitted driving without insurance on the A3(M) in Waterlooville on May 16.

Magistrates fined him £350 with six points on his licence, with a £35 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Nachko Donchev, 33, of Palmerston Road, Southsea, admitted drink-driving on October 7 in Eastern Road in Portsmouth.

A test revealed he had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates imposed a £120 fine with a £32 victim surcharge.

Donchev was banned from driving for 17 months.

Jake Newman, 22, of no fixed address, admitted damaging a police exercise yard in Portsmouth on August 4.

He admitted assaulting a detention officer on the same day, and assault by beating on a sergeant.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £21 victim surcharge.

George Condie, 72, of no fixed address, received four-month jail term suspended for 12 weeks.

He must complete six months' alcohol treatment requirement, and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Condie admitted four breaches of a restraining order.

He breached a suspended sentence for breaching a restraining order and assault by beating.

Condie must pay a £122 victim surcharge.

Megan Juryeff, 27, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted stealing two bottles of wine from McColls in Stubbington on November 10.

She admitted resisting a police officer and breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to Hartlands Road in Fareham on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week jail term suspended for a year.

She must pay a £122 victim surcharge but was detained in court.

Leon Ingram, 43, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of failing to comply with notification requirements on November 4.

Ingram was fined £400 with a £32 victim surcharge but was detained in court instead.