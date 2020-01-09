Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update on criminal cases

Colin Chapman, 53, of Steerforth Close, Buckland, admitted breaching a non-molestation order between November 1 and 5 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was fined £350 with a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Harry Robbins, 22, of Hilsea Crescent, Hilsea, admitted breaching a restraining order and a suspended sentence on November 10.

He was fined £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The suspended sentence for harassment and having an offensive weapon was extended.

READ MORE: Portsmouth v Southampton trouble: 17 faces of people police want to find

Steven Browne, 30, of Sparrow Close, Wecock Farm, admitted assault by beating, damaging a kitchen door and breaching a restraining order on August 27.

Magistrates jailed him for 22 weeks.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £160 costs.

The restraining order now lasts until 2021.

He also admitted failing to do unpaid work in a community order imposed for two charges of damage and failing to turn up at court.

Danny Evans, 31, of Thrush Walk, Wecock Farm, admitted stealing groceries worth £54 from Co-op on October 28.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £21 victim surcharge and £43 prosecution costs.

Louis Bibby, 27, of Alhambra Road, Southsea, admitted stealing noodles worth £6 from Co-op on December 15.

He also admitted stealing food worth £20.19 from Co-op in Fawcett Road.

Bibby must pay £3 compensation for the noodles and £10 for the other food.

Bradley Milburn, 20, of Elizabeth Road, Wickham, admitted assault by beating on June 12 in Wickham.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours' unpaid work.

READ MORE: 'Successful' test of over-budget £39m police 999 system in Hampshire

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Michael Williams, 59, of Wallington Road, Copnor, admitted assault by beating on August 16 in Stamshaw Road.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with electronic curfew between 10pm and 6am.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £300 compensation.

Pauline Smethurst, 76, of Bemisters Lane, Gosport, was convicted of handling stolen goods on October 3, 2018, in Gosport.

It involved gold jewellery.

She was fined £300 with a £30 victim surcharge.