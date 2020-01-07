Portsmouth Magistrates' Court list - latest update on criminal cases

Stephen Gray, 41, of Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton, admitted drug-driving in East Shore Way, Milton, on October 10 in 2018.

He had Benzolecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product, in his blood.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates fined him £850 with a three-year driving ban.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Sharmaine Whittingham, 29, of Estella Road, Buckland, admitted failing to give a specimen of breath on November 22 and was banned from driving for three years.

City magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation and one-month residence requirement.

She must pay a £90 victim surcharge.

Alexander Backhurst, 22, of Pepper Place, Ipswich in Suffolk, admitted drink-driving.

A test revealed he had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

He was caught in Princess Royal Road in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £326 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 17 months.

David Bevis, 56, of Howerts Close, Warsash, admitted drink-driving in Romford Road, Southampton, on November 23.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 14 days drink-impaired drivers course, 15 days' rehabilitation activities and 80 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for two years.

Stuart Blackburn, 55, of Richmond Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted damaging a vehicle window in Lee on October 26.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £75 compensation.

Ronald Oughton, 36, of Dersingham Close, Cosham, admitted drink-driving in London Road on November 23.

A test showed he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Oughton was fined £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 13 months.

Pawel Nochowicz, 36, of Crondall Avenue, Havant, admitted careless driving swerving into the hard shoulder at Fareham on May 3.

He was distracted by his phone on the M27 and was fined £282.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Three points were put on his licence.