Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - our latest update on criminal cases

Here’s our latest update from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Crystal Hamilton, 27, of Stoners Close, Gosport, admitted drink-driving at the slipway at Hardway, Gosport, on October 23 last year.

Scales of justice

A test revealed she had 203 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. The limit is 107.

Magistrates fined her £135 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

She was banned from driving for three years.

Christopher Fagan, 39, of Botley Drive, Havant, was convicted in his absence of assault by beating on February 28.

He also admitted resisting a PC and failing to turn up to court.

Magistrates jailed him for three months and 18 weeks.

Fagan admitted breaching two previous suspended sentences.

Donna Gofton, 42, of Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, was found guilty of assaulting a PC on August 23 last year.

She admitted failing to turn up at court on September 25.

Magistrates imposed a one-year conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £250 prosecution costs.

Richard Bowes, 39, of Woodlands Grove, Waterlooville, was found guilty of failing to provide the information of a driver alleged to have committed an offence on November 12 last year in Havant.

Magistrates fined Bowes £180 with a £30 victim surcharge and £320 costs.

He was banned from driving for six months.

Momodou Njie, 20, of Methuen Road, Milton, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on January 14.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

Mark Revell, 46, of Jasmond Road, Cosham, admitted failing to name a driver suspected of having committed an offence on August 6 last year in Havant.

Magistrates fined him £660 with a two-year driving ban.

He must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £660 costs.

Paul Cox, 38, of Grange Close, Gosport, admitted drink-driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £93 for the May 30 offence, in Woodstock Road, Gosport, with a 12-month driving ban.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.